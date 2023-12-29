When the Villarreal-Celta match on December 20 approached the 90th minute, the referee, César Soto Grado, had a shock. He consulted the VAR referee, Carlos del Cerro Grande, how much he should add. “César, the math says 15 minutes,” he told him from VOR room 5 in Las Rozas. “Mother of God,” the referee let out. “It just can't be…”. A poster with such a large addition had never been shown in the League. “Confirm the time when you can,” Soto Grado asked.

EL PAÍS followed that match from VOR room 2, which the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) turned into a mirror of room 5: the conversations that the referees were having between the field and Las Rozas could be heard, and the screens showed the same images that Del Cerro Grande and his assistant, Eliana Fernández, chose to settle actions.

The CTA offered this experience for the first time to a media outlet the day after announcing that the Federation had agreed with LaLiga “to publish the images and audio of the conversations between the field referee and the VAR referee when a review of the play occurs. on the field monitor.” It will start in the Spanish Super Cup, on January 10. Then he will reach First and Second. The president of the CTA, Luis Medina Cantalejo, who stopped by to say hello fresh from a gym session, still in shorts and with a towel around his neck, doesn't like the plan too much. He believes the referees have nothing to gain. Del Cerro does not see it the same: “Now that they are going to listen to us, we have the opportunity to show how professionals we are.”

The agreement does not include, however, anything that could be followed in the mirror room on December 20, since that night Soto Grado did not have to go to the monitor. Neither the conversations between the referee and his assistants, nor the warnings and clarifications to the players, nor the support he received from the VAR, nor the clarifications of penalties, offsides and possible handballs. Nor the process that led to the record addition.

Seeing Soto Grado's plight, Del Cerro asked Fernández to review the account again. The AVAR recalled that the match had been stopped to attend to Jörgensen, the Villarreal goalkeeper, and in another incident, his teammate Mandi and Douvikas, from Celta. In addition, three goals were scored and five substitutions were made in three windows. Del Cerro repeated that 14 minutes and 30 seconds had been lost and wanted to go down: “I would go to 14.” But at 3-2, Soto Grado did not want to save anything: “Mathematics says there are more. Well, 15″.

The appearance of the poster caused the astonishment of the Villarreal and Celta coaches, Marcelino and Rafa Benítez. Also from some players. “I also want to go to dinner,” Soto Grado told one. He gave Parejo more details: “The attention, the goals, that you have to give it a minute, Dani, it's new this year.” And to Comesaña: “Santi, it is what it is. It's a stopwatch: boom, boom…”.

The health workers attend to Mandi in one of the interruptions, before Soto Grado.

Andreu Esteban (EFE)

That stopwatch was controlled by Fernández, as established by Del Cerro in the pre-match meeting. At 8:35 p.m. he opened a laptop and reviewed a short presentation. She was also in charge of not losing sight of the live images. Each one sits in front of two monitors: the one above shows what is seen on television, while the one below shows four cameras with shots that go three seconds behind. The VAR referee chooses which ones he looks at from among those available, in this case 16. He can request others from the Hawk Eye operator who accompanies them in the room. It does not depend on the holding of the meeting. While Fernández attends to the live broadcast, Del Cerro follows behind like a broom car, reviewing every detail that can be reviewed. “All good. We continue. We clean,” she says.

Del Cerro also gave a instruction to refine his judgments. He asked Fernández to wait to give his opinion: “If you tell me right away how you see the play, you contaminate me. “First we are going to be independent units and then we will put it together.” Then they disappeared for a moment. When they returned, they were no longer wearing the polo shirt they arrived in: they were wearing the same red shirt as Soto Grado on the field.

It was a busy day in Las Rozas, with several games and referees circulating down the hall, and from room to room. The Barcelona-Almería match had just finished, and its VAR referee, Eduardo Prieto Iglesias, approached VOR 5 before the Villarreal-Celta match began. “Good game,” they say. “Barça scored in the eighty-odd minute.” And he went to the control center, what was called a few weeks ago “secret room” of the VAR. It is a somewhat larger room from which you follow what happens in the rest. Prieto Iglesias remained there in case something had happened to Del Cerro and he had had to replace him.

On the field, seconds before blowing the start, Soto Grado addressed his assistants like the captain addresses his players: “Come on, guys. From the beginning. Every play.” And from the beginning they had a job. In the 7th minute, there was a fall in the Celta area and the referee received the first complaints. “Penalties that are penalties,” he ditches. “It has to be real.”

Not much happens until the first frenetic moment in VOR 5. Pedraza scores 1-0 in the 13th minute and the sequence of checks begins. “The pass to the wing is the one that needs to be reviewed,” they say from the field, where the Celta players are already approaching Soto Grado. “Don't come, we're going to check it,” he tells them.

The process begins with a possible handball by Sorloth in the control he makes before giving the pass to Pedraza. Del Cerro reviews several shots: “There is no hand. There is no hand,” he says. Then, they pull the line to see if Pedraza was offside when receiving. Nothing. “Goal confirmed. Correct goal,” says Del Cerro. The match resumes and from the VAR they send the images of the line to Mediapro, as they do with all those that shoot. Then the realization decides whether to issue them. On the field, the landscape has changed: “Celta is going down. There could be a foul or something,” the referee warns the attendees. “We continue. “We are involved.”

And so they continue. So much so that Soto Grado tells them: “The party, in our pockets [bolsillos]”. Although he immediately gives another note of attention. He complains like a center back: “Someone has to tell me to uncheck so I can activate.” He has been surprised by a race and has seen himself further away from the action than he would like.

The 2-0 leaves the VAR with a very complex play that begins with a foul taken into the area by Parejo: possible foul, possible offside due to interference and the goal. The first to doubt is Soto Grado: “Very fair. Don't know. I give it, but I don't know. The last shot is very fair.” The referee's comments from the field are essential so that the VOR room understands how he interpreted the play. Del Cerro asks for the rear camera: “Reverse.” On the grass, the referee reports what is happening: “he is drawing the lines. The last shot is very fair.” The mystery is immediately cleared up: “Legal goal,” they tell him.

At half-time, Del Cerro records the monitor with his cell phone in which he asks for the most difficult plays to be repeated. To send it to Soto Grado so that he has information. While he records, he comments on how they have interpreted what they have seen.

The second half is a constant hustle and bustle that begins with a penalty for Villarreal: Alberto Moreno falls in the area followed by Kevin. The Celta players go after the referee. They say the defender touches the ball. “Carlos [del Cerro Grande] Looks at her. I don't want you here. If he touches the ball, Carlos tells me, “he tries to calm them down. “Don't surround me. There is Carlos.” And she seems to ask for urgency: “I am in your hands, Carlos.” He didn't take too long: “It's a penalty and he's checked.”

The 3-1 was validated after passing the review of two possible offsides, one in the free kick and another in the shot. The 3-2 score was easily conceded in the 57th minute, and a period of greater tension began, with Celta looking for an equalizer after being 3-0 behind. Soto Grado warns of the change: “Now over time, very strict. The result is tight,” he says, not yet knowing that this will lead to a record.

Protests increase, such as that of Parejo for a stomp. “He doesn't step on you,” Soto Grado tells him. Del Cerro has the advantage of repetition: “He does step on it. “It's not the biggest stomp in the world…” he tells her, so she knows what to expect if the discussion continues. Soto Grado downplays it: “They haven't had to attend to anything.” With the game heating up and more and more yellow cards being booked, the referee reviews who has yellow. He doesn't want a possible second chance to slip away and asks for help: “We say be careful, yellow.” But then he prefers another formula: “This one takes it, the better.”

Then Jörgensen, Villarreal's goalkeeper, remains on the ground with his face bleeding. The action has been confusing, but Del Cerro finds a camera that shows what has happened and notifies Soto Grado. The referee shares it on the field: “When he falls, you cut him with your cue,” he tells Douvikas, Celta forward. Minutes pass, Reina warms up on the sideline, but the referee trusts that the goalkeeper can continue. “This one recovers. He is from northern Europe,” he says. “Jörgensen, are you OK?” he asks when he gets up. “This one speaks Spanish,” they warn him. “Are you okay?” he rephrases.

The game continues, until Douvikas and Mandi collide and remain on the ground. Soto Grado has seen it clearly: “I'm going to give him a yellow card when he gets up,” he announces about the Celta forward. Del Cerro tells him what he saw in the replay: “I confirm it, since you said it. He hits him in the head with his elbow.” A yellow card, unless it must be red, cannot be reviewed by the VAR, but with the decision made, Del Cerro gives him the information to reaffirm his peace of mind.

The match was progressing in fits and starts when the VAR referee asked the question that sparked confusion: “Eliana, how long have we been?” When he answered “14:30″, Del Cerro asked him to review it together twice before sending the information to the field. It was 2:30 p.m., yes. And that's how that record poster appeared in La Cerámica.

