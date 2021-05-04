The great franchises of Rockstar Games are destined to continue reaping great successes throughout the years in the company of the new generation of consoles and PCs. While we all know that Grand Theft Auto 6 is in full swing, but while the American company prepares its long-awaited announcement that could be as close as far, a famous youtuber known for making incredible graphic changes and more in video games, has now shown us what a GTA San Andreas remake with Unreal Engine 4.

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is one of the best games in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, released on October 26, 2004 for Xbox and Xbox 360. Therefore, Fat dino via YouTube to remake this great title since it has mentioned that Rockstar Games will not do it, thus showing everyone what a remake of GTA San Andreas could look like with Unreal Engine 4, in a 10-minute video where he has shown all the processes creation to end up making a dream remake.

As you can see, in the process we have seen the creation of the map, the remodeling of CJ with the animations and finally, the remake of GTA San Andreas with Unreal Engine 4 in motion with Ray Tracing activated and other functions that have made us enjoy this great work that could one day become a reality by Rockstar Games. Do you think that one day we will have a remaster or remake of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas for Xbox Series X | S, PS5 and PC? We read you!

