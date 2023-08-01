Many of us have a hard time remembering what life was like without smartphones. But in China it is impossible to imagine it without a specific application, WeChat. There is nothing more everyday in the Asian power than this super app, which is used for absolutely everything on a day-to-day basis. In China, when you meet someone, they don’t ask for your business card, your Instagram account or your phone number; asks for your WeChat. When you go to pay in an establishment, they don’t ask you “in cash or with a card?”; the consumer automatically unlocks his mobile and shows the QR code generated in the application. Actions as mundane as meeting friends, ordering food at home, paying bills or rent, taking a taxi, buying movie tickets or train tickets are all done through WeChat. But you can also book a doctor’s appointment, and even apply for a loan or a divorce. For many Chinese, WeChat is the Internet.

The platform developed by the Chinese technology giant Tencent is essential since you set foot in the country ―it is still necessary to show a health code generated in the app to go through immigration― and the one that has inspired Elon Musk to transform Twitter, recently renamed X, in an application that integrates information, communication, payment and service functionalities. In his own words, in an “app for everything”. And WeChat is the best example of this type of platform, which does not exist in the United States or Europe, but is common in Asia. A tool that has more than 1,000 million active monthly users only within China.

Weixin (its name in Chinese) made its debut in 2011 as a simple WhatsApp-style instant messaging platform, although it integrated voice messages, group video calls, and emails much earlier. stickers. The application also emerged as an alternative to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, which are banned in China, allowing users to share photos, songs, texts or links to articles. It even had features like those of Tinder, such as “find people nearby” or a much more ingenious one, that of sending a “message in a bottle”, with the wish that someone would find it floating in cyberspace. More recently, the “Channels” option was added, which acts as Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok). In addition, as Tencent is one of the largest online video game companies on the planet, creator of Fortnite and League of Legendsin WeChat you can also play online.

But WeChat’s first major revolution beyond social media came just four years after its launch, when it combined online shopping and payment functionalities that until then could only be available using different e-commerce and mobile banking apps. WeChat Pay is together with Alipay (managed by Ant Group, a subsidiary of Alibaba) the largest mobile payment service in the Asian giant. The WeChat virtual wallet can be linked to a credit and debit card and allows, without fees, to send money to friends in a much simpler and more intuitive way than Bizum or PayPal. Among the most used options, there is the “shared account” that allows expenses to be passed to a group (and choose which people have to pay them) or that of giving away money in a hong bao or “red envelope”, very popular during Lunar New Year celebrations or weddings.

Several people use their mobile phones at the popular Guangzhou South railway station in Guangdong province, China. Michael Ho Wai Lee (SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty)

Later, the Shenzhen-based firm invested in other large companies to integrate their services into WeChat, such as e-commerce companies. jd.com and Pinduoduo, the shared transport company Didi Chuxing and the food delivery company Meituan. Thus came the second major innovation of the platform. So-called “mini-programs”, smaller versions of full-fledged applications operated by third parties, which allow users to use them without leaving WeChat and without having to download or install other programs. In addition, through the official accounts of different public departments (health, education, taxes, traffic, etc.), you can consult social security information, pay fines and book appointments for any bureaucratic procedure or to go to the hospital.

Functionally, WeChat saves users time and space on their devices. But it does so at the cost of your privacy: the application knows our location, our habits, our tastes, what we talk about, and endless personal information that the individual shares without blinking from the start of the day until he goes to sleep. It is considered by many experts to be the most complete and intelligent data collection tool in the world: it has helped Beijing organize all aspects of daily life and maintain control of the country. This became evident during the pandemic: under the strict zero covid policy, it was mandatory to show, for absolutely everything (even to enter the place of residence), the health code generated by the application, which was key to detecting possible positive cases and decree confinements.

WeChat’s enormous reach into every corner of its users’ lives has raised concerns about the censorship, surveillance and privacy that authorities can exercise through it. Publications that question the official discourse disappear in a matter of minutes and there are more and more critical voices whose accounts have been suspended for speaking against the Government. And it is that the success of the app is due to a large extent to the unique digital environment of the Asian giant, where the services that are used daily in Europe and the United States are blocked, as well as many international media, including EL PAÍS .

