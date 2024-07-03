During Gamescom Latam the demo of a new game called Wardens Rising with Hero Shooter and Tower Defense features

Starting July 29th the demo of Wardens Rising will be available and is expected to arrive on PC and consoles in early 2025.

Wardens Rising is an action RPG video game developed by Big Moxi Games, which poses a rather unique mix between the Hero Shooter and Tower Defense genres, so you will have to plan your defensive strategies well and go on the attack.

In the game, you will control a Warden, the defender of humanity against interdimensional adversaries. The title will initially feature two game modes: campaign and co-op, in which up to 4 players can play.

As we mentioned, strategy and skill will be crucial to success in this game, so you can choose from a selection of up to 5 unique heroes with different abilities and styles; and build towers, traps, walls and much more to defend your area from being invaded. All of these features can be unlocked, upgraded and customized to express your own playstyle.

Ultimately, the game will feature up to 24 maps, 12 levels of random hordes, and 4 bosses throughout the campaign. However, this isn’t the end of it, as this is just the first look, so we’ll surely be surprised with new updates for a long time to come.

We also recommend: We have other data: Star Wars: The Acolyte is a hit on Disney Plus

Wardens Rising: What can we expect to see in the demo and where can I play it?

For now, the demo will be available on Steam from July 29, but the full version is expected to be released in early 2025.

This free trial will initially feature the start of the game’s campaign, along with replayable maps that can be enjoyed in cooperative multiplayer mode.

Tell us, what are you waiting for to download the demo? Let us know what you think Wardens Rising on the channel of Discord from TierraGamer, you can also follow us on Google news so you don’t miss any of our news.