The mobilizations that took place this Tuesday, April 5, in the Center of Lima affected thousands of citizens, who were forced to stay at home due to the measure imposed by the Government. The restriction also complicated the entertainment programs of the different channels, which were forced not to go on the air due to the situation, as was the case with “This is war”.

The competition reality show was not broadcast on América Televisión, since, during the afternoon hours, the news anchors were at the forefront covering the excesses that took place in the Center of Lima while Pedro Castillo and representatives of Congress held a meeting key.

“This is war” was not aired for security reasons

Like various companies and businesses in other areas, America had to close the Pachacamac facilities to avoid any mishap. Therefore, the coverage focused on the demonstrations that took place in different parts of the country.

“Due to security measures and given the immobility order, Pachacamac will be closed and no live program will be broadcast,” they indicated from the Santa Beatriz channel.

María Pía Copello and Johanna San Miguel spoke after the marches

Through their social networks, Johanna San Miguel and María Pía Copello lamented the events that occurred in the last few hours in the capital and the rest of Peru. The former member of Pataclaun was quite brief in her message, but Timoteo’s former partner asked the authorities to put aside her personal interests.

“Today is a day where all Peruvians are anguished and outraged. In the midst of an economic and global crisis, paralyzing ourselves is not a solution. Let’s be empathetic. In our country, there are thousands of families who live day by day with their daily work. Every person counts, every decision counts and every action makes a difference. I ask those who govern us to put Peruvians first and put aside personal and political interests. The union, especially in these moments, is strength, ”he specified on Instagram.