This is war returned to television on Monday, January 25, amid great expectations from fans. In this first edition they drew attention Tomi Narbondo and Ximena Peralta, the new milestones of the program.

After the presence of Melissa Loza, Michela Elías and Rosángela Espinoza was confirmed; the driver Gian Piero Díaz announced the arrival of a new participant who had never been in EEG o Combat.

It was about Tomi Narbondo, a former Uruguayan soccer player, singer, and actor, who was also a founding member of the popular pop group Rombai. “Thank you all very much, thank you Peru, very happy to be here, excited and wanting to start,” he said.

After being introduced, the new member of the reality show was encouraged to dance to the rhythm of the song “How beautiful” next to Rosángela Espinoza.

Minutes later, Gian Piero Díaz announced the name of the second jale of This is War for the 2021 season: Ximena Peralta.

The young woman, who had a brief stint in Combate, is a model, influencer and soccer player. “I am happy and grateful to be here, it is a new opportunity and I am going to give it everything,” she said in her EEG debut.

In addition, Ximena Peralta revealed that she would like to measure herself in competition with Angie Arizaga, whose participation in the show has not yet been confirmed.

Gian Piero Díaz is confirmed driver in This is war

Gian Piero Díaz became the first confirmed driver of This is War last Monday night.

On his return to the small screen, the presenter clarified that he would have no problem having Renzo Schuller as a partner in the America TV reality show.

