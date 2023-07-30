At 24 years old, Tamara has never had an easy life. She has taken care of herself since she was 15, when her first child was born. She was managing to get by. When she met her husband, she was already the mother of two children. She started a new life with him, she had another child and he supported them all. They lived in Cite Soleil.

On the night of July 8, 2022, they were awakened by violent clashes that broke out between gangs in the area. Her husband didn’t want to run because he thought he wasn’t safe, but she convinced him they had to go. “Some men invaded our neighborhood. They shot people to death. They also burned houses. There were people running everywhere. I didn’t want to die in that house. I wanted to get out of there”, explains Tamara.

They took their children out of the house and left with what little they were wearing. They walked for hours. However, when they got to dèyè mi, the gang members stopped them. Tamara, through tears, remembers what happened next, when they talked to her husband.

“The men said: ‘This man laid down his arms, he is running away because he knew he was going to die.’ While they were talking to him, some of them took me aside and two of them raped me. He saw the children on the ground crying. He felt that he had killed me, ”he recalls.

After that, Tamara asked for her husband and they told her to follow them. She found him so beaten up that she could barely recognize him. As she was walking towards him, she received a blow to the head and she lost consciousness. What she saw when she woke up is something that she will never be able to overcome: there was the body of her husband completely burned.

“So, I grabbed the three children and left… I went to Plaza Hugo Chávez. I stayed there for four months living in misery. He sold water, begged for money. I worked with food vendors near the airport. I did things to survive,” she recalls.

On September 25, 2022, Tamara was raped again. That day, her children, who are now 9, 6 and one year old, had not eaten and were crying. “They were hungry. The baby was sick from the rain, so I prepared a bed for her and told the elders to take care of her. It must have been 6:00 or 7:00 in the evening. I went out and talked to a man who asked me if he was in trouble and if he could help me,” she says.

Tamara explained her situation and the man offered to buy her food and give her some money. She followed him until four other men stopped them, and then he ran away. Later, Tamara realized that it was all a hoax. When her captors led her into a brushy area, the man who had offered to help her was waiting for them.

“He was sitting and he asked me if it was my father to feed me. He reproached me that he didn’t even know me. He started insulting me, ”explains Tamara. “They asked me to undress and one of them told me that he would put a knife to my neck. I couldn’t fight five men and there was no one else to help me either.

Three of them brutally raped her. “After all, I told myself that she had to die,” Tamara explains to The New Humanitarian. “I heard voices [en mi cabeza] when looking for a place to die. Some voices told me to kill myself. Others told me that life was not over. In the end I got dressed and left”.

Three months later, she discovered that she was pregnant and decided, despite her beliefs, to terminate the pregnancy. “I thought I couldn’t be pregnant…I’m in a country where I won’t find any support. I already have three children without a father, so I had to make a sacrifice. I drank a liquid that caused the miscarriage. I almost died, and now everything is a problem. I had to do things that I had never agreed to before.”

Tamara continues to deal with the medical consequences of her self-managed abortion. Nègès Mawon has helped her by providing her with medication. However, women who have suffered sexual violence in Haiti do not receive protection. Neither did her children.

The woman remembers how one night in November 2022, the mayor of Tabarre, a municipality that has jurisdiction over Plaza Hugo Chávez, decided to evict the people who lived there and close the plaza. The civil protection brigade and police officers did not give them much time to remove their belongings. Tamara lost what little she had.

Tamara says that the State did not help her after what happened. “Some people received 5,000 gurds ($35.5), while I received a voucher for food, but no money. Because?” Last February, she suffered another blow when her nine-year-old daughter was raped while she went to buy water in Cité Soleil. Two gang members held her down while a third raped her.

“Since she was raped, she is no longer the same. She is like absent. Sometimes she sits alone. When I call her, she only reacts if I’m near her”, explains Tamara. “At the clinic, she has received psychological care, but I still need psychological support [para ella] and support for their schooling.

He has not yet filed a police complaint for any of the violations. She says that she doesn’t want to “face criminals”, that she has been able to manage on her own, even if it is difficult at times, especially since she has returned to live in Cité Soleil.

“I’m having a bad time. I can not eat. I cannot send my children to school and I cannot even cross the entrance to my neighborhood”, she explains. Every time she has to get close to dèyè mi, or go through that area to get out of Cité Soleil, she is terrified. The last time he tried to pass for dèyè mi, which he did despite his fear, she was sexually abused again.

Some gang members stopped her at 11:00 in the morning and forced her to take off her clothes. “I thought they were going to rape me,” she explains. However, they did not. Instead, they told her to lie face down on the road, with her legs apart, for hours. The sun was beating down hard.

“They forced me to lie down with my vagina directly on the floor, which was very hot,” explains Tamara. “They told us that they had raped us too many times, and that since we have AIDS they had decided that they were not going to do it again.”

Tamara did not get AIDS, but for gang members, bringing up the topic of sexually transmitted diseases is another way of attacking women to denigrate them. “Around two in the afternoon, they told us we could leave and go infect other thieves,” recalls Tamara. “Since then, I have not been well. I can’t take it anymore.”