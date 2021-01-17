This is war aroused the intrigue of his followers by publishing a video in which they reveal some of the new faces that the production will present for the new 2021 season.

The promotional clip begins by showing photographs of the salsa singer Yahaira Plasencia and the model Ivana Yturbe, who have already stepped on the reality set before. Moments later, a scene from Mario irivarren and Vania bludau hints that the popular couple would be present in the new edition of the space produced by Peter Fajardo. “EEG called me and I accepted,” the influencer writes to her partner.

Patricio Parodi and Flavia Laos also starred in a scene, which portrays their recent estrangement amid speculation of a breakup. The singer Jota Benz moved his followers when he appeared giving an engagement ring to his partner Angie Arizaga, who is moved.

Michelle Soifer, Ignacio Baladán, Rafael Cardozo, Said Palao and Alejandra Baigorria are the veteran participants who will once again wear the shirts of the ‘warriors’ and ‘combatants’. The big surprise would be the arrival of the famous Spanish tiktoker Samuel López, who is one of the most popular influencers on the aforementioned platform.

Internet users did not take long to react to the video posted on the official Instagram account of This is war, and asked for the return of Austin Palao, Paloma Fiuza, Rosángela Espinoza and Pancho Rodríguez, who have not yet been confirmed for the 2021 edition.

