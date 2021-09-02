This is war will travel to Mexico in the next few days to face Guerreros’ competitors after both agreed to have a versus.

In the recent edition of the program, this Wednesday, September 1, Yaco Eskenazi unveiled the new clothing that national representatives will wear.

“I who have been in this format from day one. A crucial moment has come for us, which is to represent our country. Do it with responsibility and sacrifice, “said the former reality show.

In the uniform the colors red white predominate. The clothing design has the classic red stripe of the national team’s sports competitions.

Sample HTML Block

Who will go to Mexico to face Guerreros?

On Monday, September 6, This is War will have a historic versus with Guerreros México. This week it was confirmed who will travel to the Aztec country.

As it is remembered, it was Nicola Porcella who invited them during one of the editions of the reality show to the facilities of Televisa to confront them.

“Here are real competitors. The best are here. It is not an acting job, so train, “said the model who has been abroad for more than a year.

Here are the confirmed participants who will go to Mexico:

‘Pancho’ Rodriguez

Patrick Parodi

Said Palao

Jota Benz

Hugo Garcia

Paloma fiuza

Ducelia Echevarría

Karen I leave

Melissa slab

Alejandra Baigorria

Facundo Gonzalez

Rosángela Espinoza

Luciana Fuster

This is war, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.