Countdown. After the final in December of last year, which led to the 'fighters' team lifting the cup, 'Esto es guerra' will return to América Televisión's programming in its 2024 season. It was revealed that this Friday, January 19, will make the official announcement with the return date and which will include the new hires. Precisely, with this new cycle, said space will celebrate 12 years on the small screen “as leaders as the most watched live program on television,” according to the heads of said space.

“We are already eager to return, we are already working every day defending what this new season will be for our 12 years on the air. As is custom, many surprises are coming,” he expressed. Peter Fajardo, general producer of 'EEG'.

The producer and content director speaks

For his part, Mariana Ramírez del Villar, producer and content director of ProTVis confident that 'EEG' will remain the leading live program on Peruvian television and that its only objective is to entertain all viewers with familiar content.

“As ProTV we have turned 20 years old in December 2023, and now our flagship program 'EEG' will be on the air for 12 years and will be leaders in tune uninterruptedly on Peruvian television. That motivates us to continue improving and bringing a quality product to the public that has been with us for many years,” he added.

Who won the 2023 grand final?

On Friday, December 22, the final of the tuned space was held, where 'fighters' and 'warriors' faced each other in pursuit of being crowned the best team of the season. Throughout the program, both teams faced the route of an extreme circuit where its members tested their physical abilities and strategic skills. Finally, the team led by Renzo Schuller He managed to win and raise the cup of triumph and the check for 40,000 soles that will be divided among all the 'combatants'.

