In the new edition of This is war, ‘warriors’ and ‘fighters’ faced each other in a dance versus. The October 4 program included a competition segment of The Academy. Five contestants surprised the audience, as they appealed to nostalgia by performing a Choreography inspired by the hit Disney movie, High School Musical.

The iconic moment was the work of the ‘warriors’ Elijah Montalvo, Jota Benz, Mario Irivarren, Ignacio Baladán and Alejandro ‘El chocolatito’ Pino. All five wore sports uniforms, mimicking the outfits that Zac Efron and his co-stars wore when they played the Bobcats, East High’s all-star sports team. The red and white pieces were accompanied by basketballs, which functioned as props.

“The good thing about The Academy!” , Johanna San Miguel was heard shouting enthusiastically, giving way to the beginning of the dance routine.

YOU CAN SEE: Duilio Vallebuona, former member of This is War, graduates after 11 years: “At last”

The group combined two unmemorable moments from the Disney musical. They took reference to the choreography of the song “Get’cha Head in the Game”, but the performance was given to the sound of “We are all in this together”, theme that closes the first installment of High school musical.

“Wasting talent!” Exclaimed ‘Mister G’ before the unprecedented Jota Benz dance solo.