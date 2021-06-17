A moment of tension was experienced in the recent edition of This is War when the team that Pancho Rodríguez will make up was known.

After a few days of uncertainty, the Chilean went to ‘Los guerreros’ after the decisive vote of Johanna San Miguel. The model was surprised and puzzled by his future on the show.

However, some of his teammates with whom he shared on the team of ‘The fighters’ They assured that the reality boy wanted to go to that side.

“Pancho, I don’t understand why you make your face of regret and everything else if you clearly wanted to go there (to the team of ‘The warriors’). You don’t have to be hypocrites, you have to be honest. Celebrates! Celebrate, Pancho! Celebrate that you are wearing the shirt you always wanted! ”, Said Ducelia Echevarría.

Before knowing which team he was going to make up, Rodríguez had spoken about how he would feel if he entered ‘Los guerreros’.

“I do not believe what is happening, I feel nervous. Everything is too strange. We are returning to the program less than a week before this semifinal. Having the opportunity to defend This is War is strange, but not impossible. All my life I have defended Combate. I have mixed feelings, everything is very strange, “he said in front of the cameras of América Televisión.

On the other hand, Facundo Gonzalez He passed to the team of ‘The combatants’ after an arduous vote in the competition program.

Some days ago, Pancho rodriguez Y Facundo Gonzalez They returned to This is War after a long suspension in the reality show for attending a COVID-19 party in Cieneguilla.

