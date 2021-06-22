Pancho rodriguez He had to undergo emergency intervention after suffering a severe blow during one of the This is War competitions, on the last Monday, June 21.

The Chilean model, who recently rejoined the competition program, in the ‘warriors’ team, hit one of the space cameras of América TV.

He immediately fell to the floor, so the medical staff intervened in full broadcast to help the contestant. The Chilean had to put on a cervical collar for the neck injury.

The accident involving Pancho Rodríguez worried his colleagues, who were shocked by the severity of the blow.

Pancho Rodríguez joins the ‘warriors’

Pancho Rodríguez returned to This is War after a suspension received for breaking biosafety regulations by participating in a private party on Yahaira Plasencia’s birthday.

Upon returning to the show, he was taken to the ‘warriors’ team. “I would like to be grateful for the love that all these years the fans of Combate have given me. It has been one of the most beautiful things that has happened to me here in Peru, “he said in a video he posted on Instagram.

“Today I am in the ‘warriors’ and I do not know how much he will hesitate. Out of respect for EEG fans, I’m going to have to do my best, but I want to remind you of something: Combate is great and it will always be great, ”he added. Pancho.

Pancho Rodríguez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.