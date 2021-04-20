Pancho rodriguez It generated concern among the followers of This is War by not appearing in the broadcast of this April 19. Days ago, the competitor suffered a severe injury during a competition and had to be treated by the paramedics present on set.

Johanna San Miguel and Gian Piero Díaz decided to pronounce on the Chilean’s absence at the beginning of the program and assured that he will be missing for a week to be able to fully recover from the muscular ailment he presented.

The reality boy, who recently joined the team of ‘Los guerreros’ by decision of Yaco Eskenazi, had to request a temporary license in This is war.

“On Friday he had an over-demand, we have to say it with great regret. Pancho Rodríguez is out of the competition for a week due to injury. We saw the images, he tried to do the best he could and couldn’t take it anymore. “

The presenter of América Televisión sent a message to the reality boy: “We send you a big kiss from ‘Los guerreros’ and ‘Los combatientes’, from the production. Hopefully you will be back here very soon ”.

This is war: Jota Benz and Pancho Rodríguez are injured in competition

The emision of This is war of April 14 was interrupted by the injuries suffered by two participants of the reality show. Jota Benz and Pancho Rodríguez had accidents that led them to be treated by medical personnel.

The event occurred on a demanding circuit in which the models were tied. In making an effort to break this result, both were affected with muscle tears. The Chilean was the one who was most in pain, so he had to be withdrawn amid tears of frustration.

After the event, the conductors addressed the viewers to avoid generating concern: “Here we are going to take care of him as we have always done, just like Jota.”

