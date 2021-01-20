Through a new promotional trailer, This is War confirmed that it will return in a new season, this Monday, January 25.

As is known, it is the second intrigue spot of the famous reality show. In these materials, they gave clues of the possible new income for their return to the screens of America TV.

“This 2021 we return recharged and summoning the best. Who will return? Who will never be on EEG anymore? Find out ”, reads the message they shared in Instagram next to the video.

Possible news in This is War 2021

In the intrigue videos that This is War launched on social networks, he showed images of some television figures and music.

What caught our attention were the photographs of Samuel López, Yahaira Plasencia, Ivana Yturbe and Vania bludau, who look like potential income.

This is war: what will the biosecurity protocols be?

In a press release, the production company Mariana Ramírez del Villar He spoke about the biosecurity measures that the reality show will implement for this new season.

As indicated, they will continue with the protocols they took last year. “In no way will the guard be lowered with the biosecurity protocols,” commented the general manager of Pro Tv.

“During the previous season we were very strict and I think things were on the right track. Of course, there are always details to adjust and in that we are always attentive to improve, “said the businesswoman.

