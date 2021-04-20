Michela Elías, who was on the side of the ‘Combatants’ in This is War 2021, was permanently removed from the program in a tight vote.

After suffering a new injury a week ago and later leave the jurisdiction for his recovery, the Court put his stay in América TV to the decision of his colleagues.

The group had to choose between her and Tomi Narbondo. Five members of the reality show put the election to vote, resulting in the former member of the Uruguayan group Rombai as the winner.

As it is remembered, in 2019 the young woman was part of This is War. However, a blow to the knee during one of the circuits kept her from reality for several weeks. After this, she contacted her followers on Instagram to confirm her withdrawal from the program.

Pancho Rodríguez out of EEG due to injury

Pancho Rodríguez did not appear on the April 20 broadcast of Esto es guerra due to a severe injury during one of the games. The Chilean had to be treated by paramedics present on set.

“On Friday he was over-stressed, we have to say it with great regret. Pancho Rodríguez is out of the competition one week per injury. We saw the images, he tried to do the best he could and couldn’t take it anymore ”, was the message from the drivers.

“We send you a big kiss from the ‘warriors’ and the ‘combatants’ of the production. Hopefully you will be back here very soon “, he added. Johanna san miguel.

This is war, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.