Michela Elijah He could not help the tears after the decision to be part of the ‘warriors’, during the broadcast of This is war on February 2.

An envelope defined the pass of the competitor, who started in Combat, to the team led by Yaco Eskenazi. For her part, Ximena Peralta went to Mario Hart’s group.

How did it all start? After the first competitions, the two members were called to the middle of the TV set to decide their team.

Niece by Jefferson Farfán He stated that the team he is on will give their best. Meanwhile, Michela said that her heart was ‘fighter’.

However, the situation got complicated after Mario Hart was called to decide who will make up his team. In this regard, after discrepancies with the members, he chose to call Ximena Peralta.

Who is Michela Elías?

The 26-year-old joined the ranks of This is war since 2016. Previously, he was part of Combate, on ATV.

In November 2019, he injured his knee during one of the reality games. Due to the accident, he had to miss the competition in order to recover.

After several days, he spoke out confirming his withdrawal from television. Through Instagram, he left a message thanking his followers for their support.

