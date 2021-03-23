During the last edition of This is War, there was a tough confrontation of TikTok between popular youngsters Maykol Show and Bryana Pastor. Both showed their talents on the dance floor.

Maykol Show he moved to the rhythm of the bachata musical genre and with the song “Single ladies” by the famous Beyoncé. While Bryana Pastor He danced to a mix with themes that became a trend on the social network.

After finishing the presentations of the tiktokers, the animator María Pía Copello, who belongs to the jury that defines the TikTok battles, gave her opinion on the choreographies.

The ex-host of This is War asked that both young people have a new opportunity with the increase of two chairs in the program. Declared as tie between Maykol Show and Bryana Pastor.

He assured that the different styles did not allow him to decide on one of them. “The situation is quite difficult because the contest has grown a lot due to the talent of the competitors. I have to make an order to production. I consider that there should be more chairs, it is not easy to make a decision like this with so many different styles. We could have a rematch ”, expressed María Pía Copello.

His verdict caused the surprise of the drivers Johanna san miguel and Gian Piero Díaz, because on a previous occasion, the duel of other participants also resulted in a draw.

