María Pía Copello is the new host of This is War, in the recent edition of the program the court announced a new entry to the program.

After the absence of Gian Piero Díaz, it was mentioned that Johanna San Miguel would have a new duo and more than one was surprised by the appearance of the infantile cheerleader.

As it is recalled, previously there were rumors of a certain rivalry that would have existed between both conductors, however, after his presentation on the program, Copello did not hesitate to pronounce on certain quarrels and clarify how things had really been.

We will expand shortly.