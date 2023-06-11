The return of Raphael Cardozo a “This is war” caused a stir within the reality show, as the Brazilian immediately asked for the departure of Patricio Parodi. The participant was cast live from the aforementioned program, which caused the rejection of the rest of his classmates. One of those who was against it was the ‘Duck’ couple themselves, Luciana Fusterwho took the microphone to make his disapproval of the decision public.

For this reason, just one day after all this happened, the young model and influencer was absent from “EEG” without any explanation. Even Johanna San Miguel herself referred to it by assuring that she was somewhat resentful of the production. “Obviously, Luciana will not come. Luciana feels annoyed, she feels hurt, ”said the driver.

Was Patricio Parodi spoiled with the production of “EEG”?

Patricio Parodi gave his ultimatum after being eliminated from “This is war”. “I’m leaving this studio today, they forget about me in ‘EEG’, they forget about me in ‘Baila conmigo’ and I also tell the producer Silvana that she’s not giving me any appointments over the weekend” , said.

Said and done, hours later, Silvana Vega, one of the producers of the program, called him, but he cut her off and proceeded to turn off his cell phone. “If you have something with Rafael (Cardozo), with Peter (Fajardo), it’s your problem that should be solved, but, at least, don’t cut me off. So many years for you to act that way with me, Patricio”held.

What did Johanna San Miguel say after the expulsion of Patricio Parodi?

johanna san michaelwas pronounced after the surprise expulsion of Patricio Parodi from “EEG” after the return of Rafael Cardozo. In this way, the popular “Mama leona” did not accept the decision made by the Brazilian model together with the production of the program.

“Really, damn the time he entered. I mean, I receive it nicely (…). It seems to me like revenge, which feels much less than Patricio. He knows that he beats him at whatever. He has always had a quarrel with Patricio. It’s a dirty move,” he said.

What happened between Patricio Parodi and Rafael Cardozo?

After his return to “EEG”,Raphael CardozoHe generated all kinds of opinions after revealing that one of the conditions he put to return to reality was that he had the power to eliminate one of the program’s participants. That is how he decided that Patricio Parodi should not continue as a ‘warrior’.

Obviously this annoyed Luciana Fuster’s boyfriend and he rebuked what happened to the production, claiming that he is one of the show’s most loyal competitors. Finally, he left the entertainment space.

