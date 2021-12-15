This is war is in the final week, so the teams of the ‘Warriors’ and the ‘Combatants’ will face each other in various games to find out which is the best. On Monday, December 13, the Court together with the captains were in charge of choosing the reality boys who will compete this week.

Live: This is war LIVE EEG: Combatants lose Mental Tribune The warriors managed to come back in the second Mental Tribune game, when none of the fighters managed to get the correct answer. EEG: All combatants won Tepha Loza managed to increase the advantage obtained over the combatants with 850 points. Johanna San Miguel admitted to herself that all the fighters were at a better level. Allison Pastor vs. Korina rivadeneira “It crashed, it was hit and it never stopped”, highlighted Gian Piero Diaz, before the victory obtained by Allison Pastor against Korina Rivadeneira. EEG: Ducelia defeats Paloma Fiuza Ducelia was the second winner of the Qualifying Circuit, a game in which she competed against Paloma Fiuza. By rolling the dice, he got 150 points. EEG: Melissa Loza wins the Qualifying Circuit ‘The Goddess’ Melissa Loza scored 200 points by rolling the dice after beating Azul. EEG: Melissa Loza faces Azul Azul and Mlissa Loza started the Qualifying Circuit. Gian Piero Díaz recalled that the team that reached the most points would gain an advantage in the EEG Grand Final, the origin. Gian Piero Díaz pronounces on objections to Patricio Parodi The presenter of EEG, Gian Piero Diaz started the program talking about the questions of the followers towards the last victory of Patricio Parodi. As he explained on social networks, it was pointed out that the captain did not touch the rope at the end of the game, which would invalidate his point. EEG: start the second date towards the grand finale The second date towards the EEG grand finale to find the best competitor of the season. The previous day concluded with the news that Facundo González would not participate due to an injury.

How was yesterday’s program in Esto es Guerra?

The program for Monday, December 13, Mario Hart and Pancho Rodríguez from the ‘Combatientes’ team, and Patricio Parodi and Hugo Garcia from the ‘Guerreros’, they were in charge of choosing the competitors who will face each other in the final. In addition, during the program This is war, the drivers said that Facundo Gonzales will not be in the final because he is injured.

Both reality boys Patricio Parodi and Pancho Rodríguez clashed during the This is War program. Photo: Capture / America TV

How does EEG get into its final week?

Several weeks ago, the members of This That War have been fighting in various circuits to show which team is the best in reality. This Monday, December 13, the final week began, which will end on December 17.

Peru gets 100 points in this is war

Who will face off in the final of This is War 2021?

In the final stretch of the famous reality show This is War, the following competitors faced each other:

Hugo Garcia vs. Pancho rodriguez

Said Palao vs. Jota Benz

Reinforcement vs. Matías Ochoa (after the absence of Facundo González)

Melissa Loza vs. Granton Blue

Luciana Fuster vs. Tepha Loza

Korina Rivadeneira vs. Allison Pastor

Mario Hart vs. Elijah Montalvo

Paloma Fiuza vs. Ducelia Echevarría

Ignacio Baladán vs. Patrick Parodi

Diego Rodríguez vs. Mario Irivarren.

What is EEG about?

The reality show of This is War is divided into two teams, the ‘Warriors’ and the ‘Combatants’, who each week compete in physical games to find out which of them is the best.

The This is War team with its new uniform for the confrontation.

This is war: schedule

The finale of This is War will air on Tuesday, December 14 at 7:00 pm on América Televisión.

This is war: broadcast channel

To be able to see the EEG Peru transmission, you just have to tune in to the América TV signal from your cable operator:

Movistar TV: Channel 4 (SD) / Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 4 (SD) / Channel 504 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 194 (SD / HD) / Channel 1194 (HD)

This is war hopes to be able to beat Guerreros México in Peru. Photo: EEG / Instagram

How to watch America TV LIVE?

To tune in to América TV LIVE and LIVE you can put the channel on an open signal in Peru and you will also be able to see the minute by minute on the official website: https://tvgo.americatv.com.pe/.

How to watch America TV GO LIVE

You have two options if you want to see América TV GO LIVE programming. Here we tell you what they are:

Where to see This is War LIVE and LIVE?

To see the final of This is war LIVE ONLINE and FREE you can follow all the details of the competition in this note by La República Espectáculos.