Moments of tension were experienced tonight on June 25 in This is War, when Karen Dejó suffered a spectacular fall during one of the competitions.

The model was fulfilling one of the games and could not avoid falling heavily into the pool. She was immediately helped by paramedics because she was having difficulty breathing. However, despite the fact that it was an unforeseen event, the Court reduced the score of the participant’s team.

“There is a penalty, like Tepha, it is 300 points less for the ‘warriors'” , indicated the Court for the fall of Karen.

Given this measure, Johanna san miguel He expressed his disagreement because he considered that it was an accident.

“I do not agree with what you have decided. What happened to Karen was practically a very different accident than Tepha’s, because she left the game“Said the driver.

For his part, Patricio Parodi supported his partner and insisted that the competition had to be interrupted because it was an accident. In this way, Karen detailed what happened at that time.

“Excuse me guys, the first time I fell, I gulped some water. Instead of closing my mouth as I fell, I breathed through my mouth and gulped water, held on, and carried on because I thought I could. The second time, again I drowned, I just couldn’t get air and I was scared. He couldn’t get out because he couldn’t breathe. So I called one of the production guys because I felt like I was drowning ”Karen Dejo explained.

