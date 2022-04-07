They came back. Melissa Loza and her other companions from “This is war” reappeared on the small screen after the reality show was suspended on April 5 due to the demonstrations in different parts of Peru. Despite her return, the ‘Goddess’ could not give 100% in the competitions, since she appeared on the program with the secondary effects of the third dose against COVID-19.

Seeing the poor performance of the reality girl, Johanna San Miguel made a clarification about it. “As you know, now people are taking the third dose. Today (April 6), Meli has taken the third dose and has done her job (…) and she is not having a good time. We will not see a Meli at 100% ”, assured.

In addition, he noted the condition of Patricio Parodi, who also applied the third dose. “Patricio is also the same, but the important thing is to have taken the third dose, so give what you can. I don’t know about demanding because he understands himself. Tomorrow they will be much better, ”he asserted.

YOU CAN SEE: “This is war” was not issued due to a carrier strike: “Compliance with guaranteeing security”

Reality speaks out after the protests against Pedro Castillo

The edition of “This is war”, this Wednesday, April 6, began with a message from the drivers Johanna San Miguel and María Pía Copello after the different protests against Pedro Castillo. “Peru is going through a very complicated moment, but the most important thing is that Peruvian men and women are more united than ever,” said the former Pataclaun. “Hopefully solutions will be found soon so that all this really calms down,” added her partner.

“This is war” was not broadcast by various demonstrations

The protests that took place on Tuesday, April 5, in downtown Lima, affected many Peruvians, who were forced to stay at home after the measure decreed by Pedro Castillo. The restriction also harmed the entertainment programs of the different channels, which were forced to not go on the air due to the situation. “Due to security measures and given the immobility order, Pachacamac will be closed and no program will be broadcast live,” said América TV.