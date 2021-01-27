Actress Johanna San Miguel returned to This is war 2021 to become a host of the competition reality for the second time.

In August 2015, the Peruvian artist resigned from the América TV program. For six years he stayed away from the show and was part of the jury of Yo soy en Latina. Now, she would arrive to take the place of Jazmín Pinedo.

Upon entering the EEG set, Johanna San Miguel expressed her happiness at meeting the reality boys. Some of them like Mario Hart, Melissa Loza, Yaco Eskenazi and Angie Arizaga were part of the season when she took over as host with Mathías Brivio.

“Thank you very much for this opportunity, it is a second chance for me. I’m at my house back ”, said the actress during her presentation. “It is a pleasure to be with Gian Piero,” he added.

However, his reappearance in This is War was not a surprise to everyone. Some media figures have launched rumors on the subject in recent days. Even the presenter Magaly Medina assured that Johanna san miguel had already signed an agreement with reality.

The 53-year-old actress will accompany Gian Piero Díaz in the conduct of the program.

