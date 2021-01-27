Hours after the entry of Yahaira Plasencia to This is war 2021, the salsa singer Daniela darcourt He ruled on his possible presence in reality.

Through Instagram, the interpreter of “Señor Mentira” made a dynamic of questions and answers for her followers. One of the questions from the users was: “Are you going to enter EEG?”

Immediately, the Peruvian artist replied: “False.” In this way, he ruled out competing in the program with his colleague Yahaira Plasencia, with whom he has maintained discrepancies in the musical world.

However, Daniela Darcourt was encouraged to explain the reasons that led her not to accept becoming a reality girl. According to her, she remains focused on her musical projects.

“I would have loved it, at some point I talked about it. They made me the proposal this time, but I have many plans, they crossed me with many things, and to leave that door open … not this time, “said the Peruvian singer.

This would have been the first time that Daniela Darcourt and Yahaira Plasencia were participants in the television program.

Gian Piero Díaz, host of Esto es guerra, assured that the entry of the popular ‘Patrona’ happened because, in addition to the challenges of height and strength, there will be dance competitions.

Daniela Darcourt, latest news:

