Austin Palao confirmed through Instagram that he was fired from the reality show This is war. It all started a couple of weeks ago when he suffered an injury while competing in a height challenge.

The model showed the red marks that were left on his neck, the product of bad maneuvers in the game. This led him to publicly demand an improvement in the security of the program for this type of competition.

In addition, the conductors Gian Piero Díaz and Johanna san miguel They assured that, behind the scenes, he had suffered a panic attack when he saw his physical integrity in danger. However, the ‘This is War Tribunal’ decided to ask him to stand down.

Everything indicated that it was a suspension, but the model did not step on the television set again. On social networks, Austin Palao fans complained about the reality boy’s health, while the Sunafil entity launched an investigation against This is war for alleged labor abuse.

In a recent Instagram broadcast, Austin Palao clarified that he will not return to EEG 2021. “I personally like this type of competition, but the greatest possible care must be taken. Obviously I couldn’t get to the rope because they were pulling me, I felt like I was going to die, ”he began.

“I don’t know what to tell you because more than one of you has seen the program on the last day that I was literally fired live; So what was seen that day is basically what happened. I think there is nothing more to add. For me it is a closed issue, “he added to his followers.

“They removed me from the program, what they could see that day is what happened. It is a closed topic. Normal, nothing happens ”, he concluded.

