They are back! 'This is war' celebrates 12 years on the air this 2024 and will celebrate by premiering its new summer season all the way. As we are already accustomed to, the competition reality show will present various changes and surprises regarding its drivers and competitors. Thanks to its promotional video, the presence of new presenters is rumored, such as Christian Rivero and Katia Palma, or even the entry of Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda as 'warriors'. What else will happen? Follow minute by minute in this note.

'This is war 2024' LIVE: follow the program minute by minute Piero and Patricio have an exchange of words Piero Arenas and Patricio Parodi discussed the possibility of beating another: “Patricio has never beaten anyone, and I have beaten everyone,” Piero said. “Have you beaten me?” Patricio responded. Arenas asked the production to face each other face to face in the competitions. Pancho Rodríguez presents his daughter on television Pacho Rodríguez, the legendary 'fighter' will be in this new season of 'This is war'. Unlike other competitors, the Chilean decided to take a few minutes to make a special gesture with her daughter and introduced her on television. “She has decided to accompany me, I am having a wonderful time,” said the artist, while his daughter said that she was happy to be able to be there. Facundo Gonzáles flirting with Paloma? Rebeca puts him in trouble Facundo González had his triumphant entry into the new season of 'This is war' in 2024. The 'warrior' provided details of his trip abroad, however he did not wait for the host Rebeca Escribns to put him in trouble and revealed that he often watches to the model with Paloma Fiuza. “I see you with Paloma. They are perfect for each other,” commented the presenter, leaving the Argentine surprised. Source: America Mario Irivarren returns to 'This is war' more in love than ever Mario Irivarren had a spectacular outfit when he entered the set of 'This is war' wearing a black hat and a short suit. The 'warrior' couldn't help but answer Rebeca Escribens' questions and she responded that he is more in love than ever. See also Frida Sofía, daughter of Alejandra Guzmán, arrested in Miami for 2 charges against her “I'm in love, of course, with Onelia,” he revealed and said that they are close to celebrating 10 months of relationship. Michelle Soifer returned to 'This is war' in 2024 and clarifies that she is single The singer Michelle Soifer is the brand new member of the new season of 'This is war'. The reality girl entered with a metallic suit and took the opportunity to answer questions about her romantic situation. “I'm very single, I only have friends. I deserve to know love, but everything in its time,” she commented. Rebeca Escribns opens the new season of 'This is war' 'This is war' began its new season in 2024 and the public was waiting to see who the new presenter will be. Rebeca Escribns was the first to go on stage and revealed that the format will have new changes, including the absence of several competitors from last season. How to watch América TV LIVE and FREE? The América TV signal is available on open TV (channel 4). Additionally, if you want to watch 'This is war' ONLINE, you can do so through the channel's website or the América TV Go platform. What time does 'EEG 12 years' start? The premiere of the 2024 season of the reality show 'This is war' will be this Tuesday, January 23. This year's first episode will air starting at 7:00 pm on the América TV signal. Will Cristian Rivero and Katia Palma be the new hosts of 'EEG'? A few days ago, América TV broadcast a promotional video about the new season of 'EEG'. In the video you can see the silhouettes and hear the voices of Katia Palma and Cristian Rivero. Therefore, both could surprise by being presented as the drivers of this 2024. See also The judge does not impose a reviewable permanent prison on the murderer of Marta Calvo Video: America TV Peter Fajardo speaks out for the premiere of 'This is war' Hours into the new season of 'EEG', Peter Fajardo, producer of the reality show, noted his feelings on his official Instagram account: “Nerves, anxiety, stress, fear, are some of the feelings I woke up with.” Credits: Peter Fajardo/Instagram Christian Rivero speaks out and answers if he will be the new host of 'EEG' The former Latina figure referred to the rumors that indicated that he will be the new host of 'This is war'. Rivero stated that he “loves television” and that he hopes to be back in 2024. Will Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda appear in 'This is war'? The ex-boyfriends were constantly presented as the supposed 'bombs' of the premiere of 'EGG' in the different show programs on América Televisión.

When does 'This is war 2024' start?

If you don't want to miss the premiere LIVE of the new season of 'This is war', remember that the reality competition begins today, Tuesday, January 23 on the signal America Television. You can also download the América TV Go application on your mobile device or visit the Channel 4 website to follow the program. On the other hand, don't forget that the program is also available in open signal or that you can follow the minute by minute through The Republic Shows.

Who are the new hosts of 'This is war'?

So far it is not known who will be the new hosts of the 2024 season of 'This is war'; However, it is rumored that Cristian Rivero and Katia Palma could enter the role of presenters. This occurred after, in the promotional video of the program, the figures of both former Latina stars are seen. “Together again, but on this field,” says a voice that resembles Palma's. “I am… the one you never thought you would see here,” answers the one who would be Cristian Rivero.

'This is war' would have Katia Palma and Cristian Rivero as surprise hosts. Photo: Captura América TV

Who are the participants of 'This is war 2024'?

There is still no official confirmation of the 'This is War' contestants in this new 2024 summer season. There are rumors that Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao will return to the program, as well as Mario Irrivarren and Onelia Molina. On the other hand, it is also believed that the big surprise of the night could be the star appearance of Melissa Paredes and Anthony Arandaa few days after announcing their separation through a statement on social networks.