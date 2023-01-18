There are only a few hours left to meet the new members of “This is war 2023″, which prepares great surprises and a renewed setting in its great premiere. The production of the well-known reality show surprised locals and strangers by promoting this program as the presentations of Alianza Lima or Universitario, even the advertising spot called it “The Night of EEG”, just as these types of sporting events are known.

Until now, not much has been known about who will be in this new season, although it was learned that several of the historical ones will say goodbye to reality to make way for new faces, as requested by a large part of their followers.

Advance of the great premiere of “This is war” 2023

When and at what time to see “This is war” 2023?

The great premiere of the new season of “This is war”, called “The night of EEG”, is scheduled for Wednesday, January 18 at 7:00 p.m.

“This is war”: schedule by country

Next, you will know the schedules of the countries to see the premiere of “This is war”.

Peru: 7.00 pm

Mexico: 6.00 pm

Guatemala: 6:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Panama: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.

Where to see the premiere of “This is war” 2023?

You will be able to see the presentation of the new season of “Esto es guerra” through the América TV signal.

This is war announces the premiere of its new season 2023. Photo: Composition LR / Capture America

How to watch America TV LIVE?

To enjoy the signal of América TV LIVE you only have to tune in to the following signals:

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

How to watch America TV GO LIVE?

the sign of America TV LIVE You can see it through its web platform or its app America TV GOwhich you can obtain by following these simple steps: