To show that ideas and cash keep flowing, Virgin Galactic showed their VSS Imagine on the track, the new generation of spacecraft that will make suborbital flights.

Midway between a super plane and a spaceship, this creation constitutes the centerpiece of Richard Branson’s company to launch space tourism in 2022.

The spacecraft is based on the company’s SpaceShip III platform. Although it is just a prototype, Ground testing is expected to begin this year and take off later.

The innovative livery design, Completely finished with a mirror-like material, reflects the surrounding environment, constantly changing color and appearance as it travels from earth to sky to space.

In addition to providing thermal protection, this dynamic material is naturally attractive to the human eye, since it materialized the concept of a retro-futuristic ship that science fiction imagined in its golden age.

On this point, Virgin Galactic indicated that, Beyond the aesthetic impact, the design serves a purpose: can lower temperatures by reflecting the sun’s rays.

This third generation of StarShip will lay the foundations for the design and manufacture of future vehicles. Virgin Galactic’s goal is to reach 400 flights per year from its spaceport in New Mexico.

“Virgin Galactic spacecraft are built specifically to deliver a new transformative perspective to the thousands of people who will soon experience the wonder of space, “said Branson.

Leveraging a modular design, the SpaceShip III class of vehicles hopes to improve maintenance and reduce design bottlenecks current that force to spend more time on land.

This modularity will be applied to speed up the manufacture of the ships. Allowing for example build different parts and components in series and then unify everything in a single navand.

“All great achievements, creations and changes start with an idea.” Our hope is that all those who travel to space will return with new perspectives and new ideas that will bring positive change to our planet, “said the founder of Virgin.

Future crew members are invited to be a part of every step along the Virgin Galactic journey. One of the future astronauts, Dee Chester, had the unique opportunity to play her role in the launch of VSS Imagine.

Virgin Galactic shares rose 2% in stock trading. The company is currently evaluating potential partners in order to accelerate the next mothership program.

The company has an aircraft carrier, called a mothership, called VMS Eve. According to the CEO, the company will need to build more to meet its specific flight rates.

Space tourism is the great goal of Virgin Galactic. Although there are other top competitors such as Elon Musk with his Dragon Crew and none other than Jeff Bezos, with Blue Origin, his space bet.

