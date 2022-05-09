The 75th day of the War in Ukraine coincides with the celebration of the 77th anniversary of Victory Day, commemorating the day in which the defeat of Adolf Hitler’s Germany at the hands of a group of allied countries was defined in which there were, for example, the United States and Russia. Our special envoys Irene Savio and Leticia Álvarez interviewed Ukrainians who lived through World War II as children.

