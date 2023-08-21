The Juventus attacking duo unlocked the result in the first 20′, Rabiot rounded it up at the end of the first half. Debut in A for Yildiz

From our correspondent Marco Guidi – Udine

Two years ago Massimiliano Allegri, upon his return to the Juventus bench, had immediately blocked the draw at the Udinese Arena. This time, Max wins easily against a Udinese full of gifts. The Lady, however, beyond the opponents’ limits, shows an attitude that bodes well for the future and not only for the goals of the most awaited protagonists, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, to which Adrien Rabiot is added. The 3-0 matured everything in the first half and quickly closed the Friuli practice.

steamroller — Allegri confirms the formation that faced Atalanta in a friendly eight days ago for 10/11. Only change between the posts: Szczesny and not Perin. Only two new faces compared to last season, on the wings in the 3-5-2, Weah on the right and Cambiaso on the left. Attack couple Vlahovic-Chiesa, on the bench the recovered Pogba and Fagioli. Sottil responds with Thauvin supporting Beto up front. After 2′, Zarraga combines the omelette, incredibly delivering a ball to Vlahovic on the trocar. DV9 is quick in sorting for Chiesa who controls and from the edge with a shot on grass leaves Silvestri stone. Juve is already ahead, but unlike what often happened in the past, this time they won’t stop. In the 6th minute a good foray by Cambiaso was stopped with his feet by Silvestri. Then in the 20th minute he doubled from a penalty. Hands of Ebosele on a turn by Alex Sandro in the scrum, the Rapuano referee sees clearly immediately and from the spot Vlahovic makes no mistake. Two goals down, Udinese is at least proud of it. He doesn’t aim at it (Walace kicks high, Zarraga wide, Thauvin through the roof). On the other side, Cambiaso goes closer to the big target in the 45th minute: left foot just wide with Silvestri immobile. However, it was not the last emotion of the first half, because in the added time Thauvin finally adjusted his left-footed shot and forced Szczesny to deflect for a corner. While Rabiot heads the trio on Cambiaso’s cross and Silvestri’s “butterfly” exit. The 3-0 left no appeal and exalted a first half of absolute Juventus domination. See also The Premier League club preparing an offer for the signing of Edson Álvarez

ACADEMY — At half-time Allegri introduced McKennie for a bruised Weah and the returning Fagioli for Miretti. Sottil tries to encourage him with Samardzic and Zemura for the disastrous Zarraga and Kamara, then after a few minutes of the second half Ferreira for the injured Ebosele. The match is now on ice, but the Friulians are at least trying. Especially with Samardzic, the first after the case for the failed transfer to Inter. The Serbian, after the hour of play, called Szczesny to rebound with a tricky shot from 20 metres. Then in the 67th minute with an illuminating throw he puts Lovric alone in front of Szczesny, who was inaccurate with his shot from close range. Success also enters on one side and Iling on the other: the Englishman from Juve immediately goes close to scoring a header. There is also room for a goal canceled by Vlahovic (offside by Iling) and the debut of Kenan Yildiz in Serie A. Not for the entry of Pogba, much applauded in the warm-up. Soon, Allegri hopes to be able to count on him. So yes, Juve will be really scary. See also Gounon and Auer renew with Mercedes-AMG