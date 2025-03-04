47 (2024) was made with the award to Best movie In the past Goya 2025 awards, ex aequo with The infiltrated (2024). The tape led by Eduard Fernández It was one of the great hits of cinema in Spain during the last year, and is based on a real story starring a bus from the Torre Baró neighborhood, located at the outskirts of the Barcelona City.

The film focuses on Manolo Vital, a bus driver who did not cease in his efforts to bring public transport to the streets of this neighborhood made up of steep slopes. The truth is that Torre Baró’s story is linked to intranational immigration, and the neighbors have been fighting for decades to be considered part of Barcelona; Of course, thanks to the tape the area has gained a lot of prominence.

Baró Torre: A neighborhood struggle story

Barrio Baró neighborhood in Barcelona Barcelona City Council

The current Torre Baró neighborhood is located in the same location in which La Rica Pinós family built two towers (XVI and XVIII centuries), although it was at the beginning of the 20th century when it began to be a population core of relative importance. It was at that time that the first houses erected, many of them The neighbors themselves, as stated on the Barcelona City Council website. In addition, being built in the Roquetes hill, The streets had An impressive slope.

In the 50s and 60s The Barrio Baró neighborhood began to be a very popular destination among the immigrants from other parts of Spain, what the population grow by leaps and bounds, but its location Far from the urban center from Barcelona and the street network so steep made public transport does not arrive to the area, leaving it incommunicado with the rest of the city.

Neighbors of Torre Baró in the twentieth century Barcelona City Council

The neighborhood struggle Of the inhabitants of Torre Baró has been constant during these years, although in the film 47 Only one of the problems suffered by the neighborhood is portrayed. Its population does not reach 3,000 inhabitants and is nestled in the Nou Barris district, northeast of the historic center of Barcelona. In addition, throughout recent times numerous works have been carried out for Improve the quality of life.





Despite the development of infrastructure, the City Council page defines the current Torre Baró neighborhood as a “space with strong slopes, sinuous streets that adapt to relief and self -constructed humble houses that survive the passage of time. “It is one of the more special points From the entire city of Barcelona, ​​and thanks to Eduard Fernández’s film he is again ‘on the map’. In addition, it has a precious ‘castle’, a hotel project of the twentieth century that was abandoned and subsequently Rehabilitated as a viewpoint.

Sign up for the Newsletter and receive in your mail the best proposals to travel in Spain and the world.