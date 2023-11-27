the Netherlands are often not even known on other continents and many people still think that Amsterdam is a country where everyone spends the day with red eyes. But they know one thing all over the world: Dutch dance music. And Tiësto has not forgotten where he comes from: he chooses a chauvinistic interior color for the interior of his updated Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Tijs Verwest visited tuner Mansory to have his Rolls-Royce Cullinan taken care of. Given the black grille, this is probably a Cullinan Black Badge. This version has more dark accents and the V12 does not produce 571 hp, but 600 hp. It is not known whether Mansory also boosted the Cullinan’s power.

Mansory has made worse things

And lo and behold: Mansory has given the colleagues in the spoiler department a day off. The Rolls looks stylish (as far as that is possible with a Cullinan) with a black grille and a front bumper in which the daytime running lights are incorporated. Carbon fiber side skirts run along the side and at the back there is a new rear bumper and a larger roof spoiler.

When you get in, the door frames remind you of forged carbon remind you that this is a one off for Verwest. Unfortunately we don’t get to see more images of the inside, but it may be that Mansory hasn’t changed much. Rolls-Royce often supplies a bright orange interior – especially on the Black Badge.

How much does Tiësto’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan cost?

Although the interior has the national color of Tiësto’s native country, you won’t spot the car here. The orange side marker The side of the Cullinan already reveals that this is an American model. The Cullinan Black Badge costs the equivalent of 470,000 euros. Of course, the company does not say how much Mansory’s bill is.