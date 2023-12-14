The title of Worst Slogan 2023 goes to bicycle rental company Tuut Tuut, with 'Put the fun between your legs'. The winner received 21 percent of the votes. Second place goes to Rijkers Sewing Machine Specialist, with 'Have a sewing's day!'. With 'Everything for stuffing your pussy!' Cat specialty store 4Cats ended up in third place.
07:21
