Hydrogen advances as alternative to traditional fossil fuels, and as a solution to the autonomy problems of electric vehicles. Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) and the Red Cross Kumamoto Hospital in Japan will develop the world’s first mobile clinic powered by a hydrogen fuel cell, which will go online next summer. Through this project, the two entities intend to demonstrate the effectiveness of fuel cell electric vehicles – Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) – in the field of medicine and disaster response measures, as well as contributing to a carbon neutral society.

The frequency of typhoons, torrential rains and other natural disasters It has increased in recent years, causing not only power outages in homes and evacuation centers, but also a greater need for medical services in the areas hit by these disasters. To remedy this situation, Toyota has been collaborating with the Red Cross Kumamoto Hospital since last summer to study how these needs could be met.

The two entities have agreed to contribute to the resolution of problems associated with natural disasters with the development of a mobile FCEV clinic that could be used to provide medical services on a regular basis and at the same time serve as support in recovery activities in the event of a natural disaster, in addition to supplying electricity to the areas affected by the disaster.

Toyota has developed the FCEV mobile clinic on the basis of its Coaster minibus, and has used the fuel cell system of the Mirai as a power source, the first fuel cell electric vehicle – fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) – of hydrogen produced in series in the world. On the road, it has superior environmental performance, without CO2 emissions or harmful substances as it only emits water vapor through its exhaust system, while offering a driving experience with little noise or vibration.

By having several auxiliary 100 VAC sockets, not only inside the cabin but also outside, the FCEV mobile clinic can supply electricity to multiple electrical appliances. It is also equipped with an external DC power supply system that provides a large capacity power supply3 —9 kW max power. and about 90 kWh of supply capacity. Inside, the vehicle combines air conditioning with an exhaust system and a HEPA filter that improve infection control for the occupants.

Toyota and the Kumamoto Hospital from Red Cross claim that the FCEV mobile clinic has the ability to create new value that does not exist in current mobile clinics. Adding their respective knowledge and technologies, and taking advantage of the exceptional environmental performance that characterizes fuel cell electric vehicles, will develop the possible applications of a mobile clinic in favor of the comfort of both medical personnel and patients.

The pilot tests aim to achieve a sufficient energy supply in the event of a disaster, with a view to making effective use of the vehicle’s supply capacity in medical services and in disaster-affected areas. In addition to the transport of emergency patients, are committed to its wide potential in the health field, such as the electricity supply to blood donation buses and vehicles for medical examinations, the possibility of traveling to more unpopulated areas as a mobile clinic or the functionality as a mobile PCR test vehicle.