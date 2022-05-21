Its long arms wrap around the central body. The design of the women’s Champions League trophy represents the aspirations of the Barcelona and Olympique de Lyon players ahead of the grand final this Saturday (Juventus Stadium, 7:00 p.m.). This Cup maintains its halo of modernity more than a decade after its debutsince her birth coincided with the launch of the edition corresponding to the 2009-10 season.

The women’s Champions trophy measures 60 centimeters, weighs ten kilos and is made of sterling silvercharacteristics that contrast with those of its male namesake, 75 centimeters tall, eight kilos in weight and a fusion of metals, its interior is 24-carat gold and its exterior is silver. In the case of the men’s Champions, also It has transcended its price (9,300 euros) and its capacity, inside it fits up to 15 liters of champagne.

The design of the female trophy is groundbreaking. Unique. It combines strength and dynamism and perfectly embodies the spirit of this football. While the central column is engraved with the names of the European champion teams, the spiral that surrounds it represents the rise to the top of each one of them and of women’s football as a whole, which continues to break barriers and collect records. The follow-up of this Champions League, both in the stadiums —the Camp Nou brought together 91,648 spectators in the semi-final against Wolfsburg— and on television —55.9 million viewers streams and views across both DAZN platforms—are the best example.

Who gets the trophy?

The original trophy does not change hands and remains with UEFA at all times. The winning club (in this case, Barça or Lyon) is given a replica of identical dimensions, as well as 35 gold medals.. The runner-up team, for its part, also receives its 35 medals, although all of them are silver.

There are some cases in which a special distinction is given, by way of recognition. something that happens when a club wins said competition three consecutive times or five in totalas has happened with Lyon, continental champion in the 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 editions. Until Barça broke their hegemony last year (2021). A team begins a new cycle, after they have chained three victories or have added five in total.