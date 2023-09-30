An intriguing new exhibition has emerged in the Mexico City, unleashing a stir on social networks. In DEBATEwe invite you to discover All the details about the exhibition Witchcraft Malleus Maleficarum that is capturing the attention of the community.

Throughout history, the Witch hunt became a sad chapter that resulted in unfair trials, mainly against women, due to their refusal to conform to the norms established by the State, the Church and society. The echo of “Witch, witch, witch!” resonated in places like Salem and various locations at different times.

What is Witchcraft Malleus Maleficarum in CDMX about?

The exhibition in question is based on the Malleus Maleficarum, a book published in 1487 which is titled “The Witches’ Hammer” In latin. This extensive book served as a manual for identifying, capturing, interrogating and punishing those suspected of practicing witchcraft. It’s a fascinating look at a dark part of human history.

Where is it and what are the hours?

If you want to be part of this unique experience, the exhibition “Witchcraft: Malleus Maleficarum” will be open to the public starting October 27, 2023 in it Palace of Autonomy UNAMlocated in Lic. Primo de Verdad 2, Historic Center of CDMX, Centro, Cuauhtémoc.

The entry is freeand you can visit it every day from 10:00 to 18:00. Don’t miss the opportunity to delve into the world of witchcraft and the history that surrounds it.