The Dragon Ball saga is more current than ever, since its episodes have not really gone out of style since those years in which the program was originally broadcast, and now with more fans in our pockets, many data have emerged about its lore. Among them there is something quite striking in relation to the artifacts that give name to the work of Akira ToriyamaOf course we are talking about the dragon balls.

Something that has been emphasized in the rules of the saga is that there are certain wishes that cannot be fulfilled by collecting the seven, among them we have the one that cannot revive people more than once (which would be modified later), to This is added to the fact that if they want to transport a person to a certain place, they must first approve that they want to travel, otherwise, there is no way for it to be fulfilled, something that we saw when Goku He wanted to return to earth on his own.

Another rule is that a wish cannot be carried out that exceeds the power of the dragon itself, so as we saw in the movie The Battle of the Godsthe dragon had no way of giving in to Goku the power of an entity of such magnitude because it goes beyond its capabilities. There was even a moment when Sheng Long has great respect for Bills and you don’t want to do something that will make him angry.

In summary, although there are certain inconsistencies with the use of spheres, it is an element that the author always seeks to justify in some way, no matter if the solution makes any sense and above all that it does not satisfy the fans. Of course, the mythical dragon with the passage of time has become an entity no longer as respected as before, since people will never forget the first time he appeared on screen.

Remember that the saga of dragon ball can be seen in services like Crunchyroll.

Via: G.M.

Editor’s note: I don’t deny that on more than one occasion I have noticed inconsistencies in Dragon Ball, but it is something that fans like, when they bring new rules into the equation. Yes, at least Toriyama tries to give an explanation even if it is absurd.