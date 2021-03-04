Tunku Ismail has become the new soccer sensation this week. The prince of Johor wants to land in Mestalla to ‘save’ the club che, something that has revolutionized both the media and Valencian fans.

In love with football, has rubbed shoulders with Cristiano Ronaldo and is a close friend of Peter Lim (his Sultanate is very close to the island-state of Singapore, the birthplace, residence and work of the current owner of Valencia CF).

In his country, he is the president of Johor FC and the Johor Football Association. But in the world of sports he wants to expand borders and expand his power.

While a possible agreement is being developed, we bring you closer to the life of this prince, who in addition to being passionate about sports and luxury, is a man in love and father of a family.

Large family

Tunku has been presented in the last hours as the great ‘savior’ of Valencia. However, beyond the image of success, power and ostentation that he can give in the beginning, the prince is also a very homely man.

As we have seen on his social networks, Ismail boasts of a large family and wife: Che ‘Puan Khaleeda binti Bustamam, 27 years old.

This beautiful and royal couple, got married on October 24, 2014, in Istana Bukit Serene in a private ceremony.

Both are very close and in love on their official Instagram accounts, where they usually share endearing family moments as well as official photos. The couple has two boys and a girl.

Line of honor

Ismail Idris, 36, was born on June 30, 1984 and is the heir and first in line of succession to the Johor throne. He is the eldest son of the current Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Ismail, and his Permaisuri consort of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah. He has five siblings and extensive ties of distant kinship to the Sultan of Perak, the Sultan of Pahang, and the Crown Prince of Terengganu. His family fortune is valued at about 750 million euros, according to Forbes.

Tunku Ismail completed his initial education at ‘Sekolah Sri Utama’ and ‘Sekolah Rendah Kebangsaan St. Joseph’ in Johor Bahru. He subsequently received lower secondary education at the ‘Australian International School’ in Singapore and continued his upper secondary studies at ‘Hale School’ in Perth, Western Australia, until 2002. Like his father, he has no academic qualifications. As he has introduced himself, he considers himself a prince, not a businessman

Both the sultan and the crown prince are surrounded by a life full of luxuries, most of them extravagant: from the replica mansion of ‘The Flintstones’ and a ‘Boeing 737’ painted in gold and valued at more than 90 million to a helicopter and a private plane.

A polo fan, Ismail Idris is a skilled rider. He was awarded the Best in Riding award among IMA cadets between 2003 and 2004. He is also a polo player for his regiment and has won many trophies. In addition, as we have already said, he is passionate about football and a sports car enthusiast.

Mestalla is already waiting for ‘TMJ’ (nickname of his title and nickname). The Prince and his family are on their way.