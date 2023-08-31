It seems like a joke, but we are just under two months away from one of the most anticipated sequels to the exclusives of sony, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which has surprised locals and strangers with its latest trailer. And now that the launch is approaching, the special editions of the PS5 console have already begun to be distributed with a very interesting fact.

As is already known, the game will come together with this model of the console, only in the form of a digital format code, and right on the back of the box it is mentioned that the file will have an approximate weight of 98 GB. Although it is not fully clarified, it is possible that said space will be increased since there is no talk of some kind of day one update for the spider title.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 officially requires a minimum of 98 GB for the official Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Console Bundle Retail Box. #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/2Gyod29X1D — Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Countdown🕸️🕷️ (@SpiderManCD) August 30, 2023

Remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 the next one is released October 20 exclusively for PS5.

