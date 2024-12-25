This is the ‘web series’ that tells true stories about how clean energy improves people’s lives

Iberdrola has just launched Energy that changes lives. This web series seeks to tell the positive impact that clean energy has on the lives of people in the most different corners of Spain. It does so through three reports that tell the stories of real people.

A large team of communication professionals has worked for months on the production of this web series. To do this, he has traveled to three different places: Cáceres, Guadamur (Toledo) and Madrid. In each of them he has spent a day with the person who stars in each story, who has opened the doors of his workplace and shared the reality of his daily life. He has also interviewed other people involved in his projects.

The fruit of all that work is a complete web series with videos, audios, images and texts produced specifically for this purpose. All these elements are integrated into a product web innovative designed to convey three human, close and simple stories of how energy can change lives.

Concha Vereterra and the smile of those who speak with their eyes

The first of the three stories is that of Vereterra Shell. She is the director of the Numen Foundation, in Madrid, a center that provides education, rehabilitation, speech therapy and other services to people with cerebral palsy. In it, a solar panel and aerothermal project has improved the well-being of these people. They now enjoy a climate-controlled environment without air conditioning, which is not advisable for them due to their respiratory problems.

Elvira Bravo and clean energy shared with the neighborhood

The second one stars Elvira Bravo. She is in charge of the Giner de los Ríos school, in Cáceres, which puts inclusive education, environmental protection and the positive impact on the environment at the center of its project. The center has developed a solar community in which the panels installed on its roof not only supply clean energy to the building, but also to the families and businesses in the neighborhood.

Miguel Tejerina and the light that shades the vineyards

The third report talks about Miguel Tejerina. This agronomist coordinates Wine Solar, a project in which solar panels have been placed on a vineyard in Guadamur (Toledo). With this agrovoltaic solution, the shade from the panels helps plants grow better, with lower temperatures and less need for irrigation water. Thus, agricultural production and energy generation are united on the same land in a sustainable way.





With these three stories, Iberdrola Spain shows how clean energy improves the lives of people and the planet.