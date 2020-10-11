With the onset of the pandemic, many were the laboratories that began a exhaustive research to reach, as quickly as possible, a vaccine that would allow the population to be immunized against a virus that has already caused more than a million deaths in the world.

Patenting an effective and safe vaccine is a necessary step for society to return to the known world before the pandemic. However, The process of creating a vaccine that is guaranteed to be safe takes time.

For a vaccine to be accepted as valid, it must pass several tests. The first tests with the drugs are carried out in animals and, once they pass, four clinical phases begin in which humans begin to immunize. However, to advance the phase requires a series of objectives and times that are difficult to cut.

The objective of the trials is to evaluate the immunization capacity of each vaccine and the side effects that it may present. As the phases progress, more people are inoculated with the vaccine. Placebos are also used in the trials, which are useful in differentiating the subjects that are part of the sample.

Vaccine projects

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are 42 vaccine projects that are in the clinical phase, that is, they have passed preclinical trials in which the drug is used with animals. From them, 10 are in phase 3, which is the one prior to their commercialization, whose start is estimated, in most cases, at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021. Let us know which are the main vaccines and in what situation their studies are:

Modern (United States)

The vaccine patented by the modern biotechnology company is one of the most advanced. In fact, Its CEO announced that they expected to obtain results on their latest tests during the months of October or November. For the last phase of testing, 30,000 volunteers have been used, of which only 15,000 have received the vaccine. Several volunteers have experienced adverse effects such as a high fever or a feeling of fatigue days after the dose was administered.

The injection, named mRNA-1273, is based on messenger RNA combined with the genetic code of the virus. The price of the vaccine is estimated between 32 and 37 dollars.

AstraZeneca-Oxford (UK)

The Oxford University project is the most important of those carried out in Europe. It is based on the study of T cells, which are part of the body’s immune system and are the first in charge of fighting pathogens that enter the body.

It is the vaccine that the European Commission has opted for. Their trials came to a halt due to the appearance of serious side effects that could be associated with the drug. However, after a week, the trials were resumed and if its safety is finally guaranteed, it could begin to be distributed at the end of the year. It is expected that 3 million doses can reach Spain.

Pfizer (Germany / United States)

This vaccine is being developed in a combined work between BioNTech and Fosun Pharma laboratories. The European Medicines Agency has accelerated the authorization process for the vaccine so that it can be marketed as quickly as evidence of its safety is obtained. 100 million doses are expected to be manufactured before the end of the year.

Some 37,000 people participated in the studies. Some of the participants in clinical trials have claimed to have developed side effects similar to those recorded with Moderna’s vaccine. Its price is estimated at about $ 20.

Sputnik V (Russia)

Sputnik V is being developed at the Gamaleya Institute with the support of the Russian Defense Ministry. Although the WHO has just authorized the third phase of studies, Russian administrations have already authorized its administration without having completed all the trials. British magazine The Lancet has ensured that the drug generates antibodies and does not carry side effects.

40,000 volunteers participated in the trials. 30,000 of them have received a dose of the vaccine and, the remaining 10,000, a placebo. The price of the dose is estimated at $ 13. The daughter of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, was vaccinated with this drug.

Johnson & Johnson (United States)

The American vaccine, named Ad26.COV2-S, hopes to be launched on the market in early 2021. However, it has yet to continue with its phase 3 trials, which will involve 60,000 volunteers. During phase 2, the drug, created by the pharmaceutical company Janssen, was administered to volunteers in hospitals in Madrid and Santander.

Sinovac (China)

The Chinese proposal has been experimentally tested in Brazil. In fact, the Rio de Janeiro country has a supply of 46 million doses of CoronaVac. According to the researchers, the vaccine is capable of “fighting all existing strains in the world.”

The tests are being carried out outside of China because in the Asian country the pandemic “is practically controlled”. From Sinovac they hope to be able to administer the vaccine in early 2021.

Spanish vaccines

The Spanish projects are all in the preclinical phase. There are several open fronts, but the vaccine that seems most advanced is the one being developed by scientists at the National Center for Biotechnology, which depends on the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), which plans to start human trials at the end of the year .

The rest of the projects are being carried out at the Ramón Llull University, the University of Santiago de Compostela, the Miguel Servet Foundation or the National Institute for Agricultural and Food Research and Technology. However, In principle, none will be able to start the clinical phases before the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021.