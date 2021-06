June 18, 2021CommentRecent

As if it were an animated film, the beautiful Cris Tales lets us see his introductory video so that the wait for its release is even tougher. Inspired by classic JRPGs like Chrono Trigger or Final Fantasy VI, this role-playing adventure bets on time travel not only at the narrative level, but also in turn-based combat, giving its action an interesting strategic component. It debuts on PC and consoles in July.