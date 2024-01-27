Many car enthusiasts will have opened a garage door to find countless beautiful classics. And then wake up bathed in sweat. No, we haven't made a barn find yet, but we did in Brussels last year. Recently the barnfind announced, including the models that were found there. We wondered what the value of the 22 cars found at the barn discovery in Brussels is.

Not much is known about the owner anyway. He is said to be an industry magnate who had a great collection years ago. The collector is said to have left Belgium and with it his great collection. The 22 Ferraris and Porsches were found by Classic car farmwhere they will prepare the cars and sell them.

The value of the cars from the barn find in Brussels

They enlisted the help of the ClassicCarRatings platform for the prices of the found cars. This company looked up the average and maximum price of the different models. If you would like to be able to tell your friends that you now have one of the cars from this barn find in your shed, then the Ferrari Mondial Cabriolet or the Ferrari 348 Spider is the cheapest way.

There is no single car that has the highest value of the entire barn find in Brussels. The highest maximum price is for the Porsche 911 964 3.6 Turbo Bad Boy (813,000 euros), while the highest average price is for the red Ferrari Testarossa TR512 Modificata (499,000 euros). All in all, the value of the find should be between 4.4 and 8.3 million euros. View the full list below.