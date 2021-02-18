The Public Health commission decided on Wednesday to change the vaccination strategy and begin administer vaccines by age group, instead of by collectives. In this way, a general population group 45-55 years and three other priority groups were defined in the vaccination strategy: people from 70 to 79 years, those of 60 to 69 and the high risk patients under 60. Each of these sectors includes a different vaccine from those approved right now in Europe: Moderna, Pfizer / BioNTech and AstraZeneca.

Older than 80 years

People over 80 who do not live in residences have begun to be vaccinated this week in much of Spain with the drugs of Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna, based on messenger RNA. These vaccines were already administered interchangeably during the first phase to users of residences and workers, health and social health first line and others who are not first line have high level of exposure, in addition to large dependents.

Age group 70 to 79 years

This group is also reserved for vaccines of Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna. Both are administered in two doses at least 21 days apart in the first case and 28 days In a second.

Age group 60 to 69 years

This strip will also be inoculated with the vaccines of Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna.

Under 60 years

Next, those under 60 years of age with high-risk conditions for severe COVID-19 will be vaccinated, who will also receive vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna. It remains to be determined which vaccine will be administered to the population aged between between 55 and 60 years without previous pathology.

Group of 45 to 55 years

For this age group, the drug from AstraZeneca and Oxford University, a vaccine that in Spain is only authorized for those under 55 years of age due to the lack of information on its efficacy and safety in older people. However, this group will be complemented with the administration of the vaccine to healthcare professionals under 55, as well as teachers, police, firefighters, military or civil protection.

Over 18 years

The AstraZeneca vaccine It is intended only for people over 18 years of age as there is no information on its use in children and adolescents. It is administered in two doses, and the second can be put between four and twelve weeks after the first.