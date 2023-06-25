The historic ruling of the US Supreme Court of a year ago that annulled the right to abortion became a nightmare for many women, it caused a legal mess and left the Republican Party in a quandary.

On June 24, 2022, this high court, reshuffled by former Republican President Donald Trump, annulled the ruling. roe vs. Wade of 1973, with which since then the right of American women to terminate a pregnancy has been guaranteedand let each state legislate about it.

Hours after the ruling was made known, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Wisconsin —states that had some restriction on access to abortion— they prohibited any procedure in their territoryor, forcing clinics to close or move.

Since then, The United States is divided between twenty states that have decreed prohibitions or strong restrictionsespecially in the south and center of the country, and others, on the east and west coasts, which have reinforced guarantees for women.

“Many people continue to access the abortions they need, but face major obstacles.”

The overall impact in numbers remains limited. For example, a study by the Family Planning Society found that between July 2022 and March 2023 there were 79,031 abortions per month compared to 81,730 procedures per month between May and April 2022. That’s a drop in 3.3%.

“Many people continue to access the abortions they need, but they face great obstacles,” summarized AFP Ushma Upadhyay, professor of Public Health and Gynecology at the University of California, San Francisco, and co-author of the study.

the impacts

The closure of clinics specialized in providing pregnancy termination services in a dozen states has forced thousands of women to travel to other states where this right is guaranteed. But it is not always easy.

Beyond the economic cost of travel, some they have to get a day off work or explain themselves to relatives. Sometimes they are forced to postpone the procedure, which can have a psychological impact. Not to mention the health risk.

In a lawsuit, Anna Zargarian, a Texan, claims her water broke too soon for the fetus to survive, but he had to travel to Colorado to expel him. The flight was terrifying, he told AFP. “It was like playing Russian roulette, knowing that he was at risk of infection, bleeding or childbirth at any moment.”

In the first trimester of pregnancy, there is the option of taking the abortion pill. But it’s also illegal in some states. and those who buy it online or through aid networks “run the risk of being prosecuted,” says Ushma Upadhyay.

Women forced to carry their pregnancies to term are “the poorest of the poor” and in a country of deep racial inequalities they are usually black or Hispanicadds the expert.

In his opinion, the future is uncertain. For a year, many donors have mobilized to financially support women who need an abortion, “but in a year or two, these private efforts will dry up,” he predicts. It is not sustainable”, says the gynecologist.

And the legal landscape remains shaky. Every restrictive law ends up in court. The outcome of most appeals is unknown, even in southern states like Georgia or South Carolina.

But the main unknown currently is the abortion pill. In April, a federal judge withdrew authorization to market mifepristone (RU 486), which has been used by five million people since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved it in 2000.

The Supreme Court put the sentence in brackets, but an appeals court could uphold it.

political fights

The battle also continues in the political arena. The Democrats, led by President Joe Biden, a practicing Catholic, they have made the defense of the right to abortion one of their priorities. This strategy seems to have helped save them from an announced defeat in the November 2022 elections.

Donald Trump is running for the Presidency in 2024.

The failure of anti-abortion referendums in the very conservative states of Kansas and Kentucky also tempered the ardor of Republicans.

To satisfy the religious right, an essential part of the Republican electorate, the party influences at the local level in favor of restrictive legislation. But they are more flexible at the federal level so as not to scare away moderate voters despite pressure from leading anti-abortion organizations.

Among these, the SBA Pro-Life group stands out, which has already warned that only will support candidates for the 2024 presidential election who commit to promote a law that limits abortion throughout the country.

Donald Trump, who boasts of “having buried Roe vs. Wade” as president by getting three conservative Supreme Court justices he nominated, He has not yet given his word on the matter as the current Republican candidate of the presidential primaries. However, it is a matter of time before it does.

charlotte plantive

AFP

WASHINGTON

The ordeal of requesting an IVE for health reasons in Texas

Amanda Zurawski nearly died waiting for an abortion she didn’t want, but desperately needed.

“My husband and I always knew that we wanted children. Our baby was very, very desired”, says Zurawski, who after 18 months of fertility treatments celebrated the long-awaited pregnancy in June 2022, just when the United States Supreme Court outlawed the procedure.

Two months later, “everything changed” just as Zurawski was planning his baby shower. The 36-year-old woman had dilated at 18 weeks and doctors they informed her that her baby would not survive.

“The baby’s heart was still beating. So the laws in Texas prohibited doctors from giving me the medical care that I needed, which was an abortion.”

The nightmare was just beginning for her and her husband in Texas, a conservative southern state that after the Supreme Court decision prohibited abortion with very rare exceptions.

“The baby’s heart was still beating. So the laws in Texas prohibited doctors from giving me the medical care I needed, which was an abortion,” Zurawski told AFP in an interview from his home in the city of Austin.

“When we were told that the loss was inevitable, I just wanted to move on. But I had to wait until my life was in danger for the doctors to intervene (…). He was terrifying,” he emphasized.

Three days after his diagnosis he went into septic shock. “During those days, I was not only grieving for losing my baby, but also I was terrified because I didn’t know what was going to happen“, said.

When she was finally admitted, Zurawski spent another three days in intensive care under critical condition. She then she returned home, but with physical and emotional scars that threaten her dream of being a mother.

“Sepsis created so much fibrous tissue in my uterus that it had to be surgically removed, and completely covered one of my fallopian tubes. I don’t know if I can get pregnant again, ”he said.

Abortion rights activists protested outside the Texas State Capitol over strong restrictions against abortion.

culture war

The discussion about access to abortion, which will play a significant role in the 2024 presidential elections, has divided American society for years and has become, in recent decades, a tool to mobilize, above all, the Republican electorateappealing to cultural and religious values.

He was constitutionally protected with the decision of the Supreme Court in 1973 in the case called Roe vs. Wade, but last year the institution, currently with a conservative majority, reversed the historic ruling.

Consequently, despite the fact that various polls show that the majority of Americans are in favor of legalizing it, more than a dozen states have banned abortion and others severely restricted it.

“What happened to me was horrible, but it’s a direct consequence of the policies they support.”

In Texas, under the restrictive legal framework, Doctors and patients risk financial penalties, including jail. “It’s like going back in time,” Zurawski said.

She never imagined that she would embrace abortion rights as a cause, but in recent months he has devoted himself body and soul to demanding changes and telling his experience.

Along with four other women, in March he sued the state of Texas for the ordeal suffered. and the following month confronted Republicans in a Senate Judiciary committee in Washington.

​

“What happened to me was horrible, but it is a direct consequence of the policies that they support,” he told them, referring to the omission of two Texas senators, Republicans John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.

“They say they are pro-life, but what does it have to be pro-life? Almost dead. There is nothing ‘pro-life’ about this,” she expressed.

PAULA RAMON

AFP

AUSTIN

