With five clubs still competing for the national title, the tension is high in the premier league. Will Feyenoord, AZ, Ajax, PSV or FC Twente take off with the top prize this season? These are the first four league matches that await the top clubs. View the complete program of the upcoming round and the current position at the bottom of this article.
Feyenoord
• AZ (home, Saturday 18 February)
• Fortuna Sittard (away, Sunday 26 February)
• FC Groningen (home, Saturday 4 March)
• FC Volendam (home, Sunday 12 March)
AZ
• Feyenoord (away, Saturday 18 February)
• SC Cambuur (home, Saturday 25 February)
• Vitesse (away, Sunday 5 March)
• FC Groningen (home, Sunday 12 March)
Ajax
• Sparta (home, Sunday 19 February)
• Vitesse (away, Sunday 26 February)
• NEC (at home, Sunday 5 March)
• SC Heerenveen (away, Sunday 12 March)
PSV
• FC Utrecht (away, Sunday 19 February)
• FC Twente (home, Sunday 26 February)
• RKC Waalwijk (away, Sunday 5 March)
• SC Cambuur (home, Sunday 12 March)
FC Twente
• Go Ahead Eagles (out, Sunday February 19)
• PSV (away, Sunday 26 February)
• SC Heerenveen (home, Saturday 4 March)
• Fortuna Sittard (away, Saturday 11 March)
