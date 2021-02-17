On December 30, 2020, China approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese state pharmaceutical Sinopharm and the Beijing Institute of Biological Products. Although not much is said about it in Europe, this vaccine has guaranteed its efficacy and safety in clinical trials. Baptized as BBIBP-CorV, it is a inactivated vaccine, created with a version of SARS-CoV-2 genetically altered so that it cannot reproduce, but does generate an immune response in the body.

Among its advantages, it stands out that can be transported and stored at 2-8 ° C and stable for 24 months, making it easier to administer than Pfizer vaccines, which require refrigeration to -70 ° C, or Sputnik V, which needs to be refrigerated to -18 ° C. As usual, it requires two doses to be applied 21 days apart.

High efficiency

Phase I and II clinical trials, published in November in the medical journal The Lancet, showed that this vaccine is safe and effective. The trials of Phase III were carried out in Argentina, Peru, Egypt, Jordan, United Arab Emirates Y Bahrain. In Argentina, lThe tests started at the end of August 2020.

Shortly before China announced its commercialization, Sinopharm announced through a statement the preliminary analyzes of the Phase III clinical trial, which showed a 79.34% efficiency. That report indicated that the vaccine is safe and that participants who received two doses produced a high level of antibodies against the virus at a rate of 99.52%. However, no further details were provided on the most common side effects.

Sinopharm had already concluded its clinical trials in United Arab Emirates on December 9, where the provisional results gave him a 86% effective. Furthermore, the analysis also showed “A 99% seroconversion rate of the neutralizing antibody and an efficacy of 100% in the prevention of moderate and severe cases of the disease”the ministry said in a statement through the state news agency. On the other hand, he added that no “serious security concerns” were noted among the 31,000 volunteers of 125 nationalities who participated in the trial.

Approved in 13 countries

In addition to the approval of China For emergency use, this vaccine has also been licensed in United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Cambodia, Iraq, Morocco, Serbia, Pakistan, Seychelles Y Hungary, the first country in the European Union to give the green light to the vaccine. In Latin America, the Government of Peru has purchased 38 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Decreased effectiveness against South African variant

As reported Reuters a few weeks ago, this vaccine Sinopharm elicited immunity against a variant found in South Africa, although its efficacy was lower. The activity of the samples against the variant was weaker than against the parent virus and another variant that is currently spreading worldwide. Thus, researchers have warned that “The reduction in activity must be taken into account for its impact on the clinical efficacy of these vaccines”.