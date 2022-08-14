A study indicates that there is an age where a moment of maximum unhappiness is reached in a person’s life. / fotolia

Happiness becomes a goal that one longs to achieve during life. And although its definition is limited as the “state of pleasant spiritual and physical satisfaction”, according to the RAE, in practice it is a concept that each individual associates with different moments.

Life is made up of different stages that, although lived differently, occur equally: childhood, adolescence, adulthood and old age. David Blanchflower, an economist and professor at Dartmouth University, in the United States, has represented happiness in a person’s life in the shape of the letter U. In his study, he explains that there is a certain age when one is unhappiest. Many people associate their most complicated and unstable years with adolescence, as many physical and psychological changes occur. However, David Blanchflower does not point to this period as the saddest despite the convulsive circumstances.

The 47 years, the unhappiest age



To prepare this study, the happiness of 500,000 people from 132 different countries was evaluated through questions about all the less pleasant feelings that influence happiness. In this work, fear, sadness, uncertainty or anxiety have been questioned to discover if there is a moment when these sensations occur more in a person. The conclusion that David Blanchflower has reached is that the unhappiest age of a person is 47 years in developed countries, while in developing countries it is earlier than 42 years.

But why when you reach this age is the most unhappy stage. According to this study, the so-called crisis of the 40s, having a more realistic perception of what life is and a job from which you do not expect more achievements influence to feel more dissatisfaction and a feeling of less happiness.