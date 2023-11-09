The manga industry in Japan has had a high level of exposure in recent years, something that has benefited the popularity of works such as Jujutsu Kaizen and Chainsaw Man. However, this does not always mean that the first positions in sales are destined for the options that everyone knows. Such is the example of the most successful selection of this year, where a football play has surpassed One Piece and many other big names.

According to Oricon, the best-selling manga so far in 2023 is Blue Lock, a manga focused on soccer, which began to gain a high level of popularity worldwide thanks to the anime adaptation it received in 2022, just when the Soccer World Cup was taking place last year. Total, Muneyuki Kaneshiro’s work has sold more than 10 million copies so far this year.

In the rest of the list we find names like Jujutsu Kaizen with more than eight million copiesand One Piece with 5.7 million globally. Likewise, names such as Oshi no Ko, Spy x Family and Slam Dunk, works that have enjoyed some adaptation during the last year. This is the top 10:

–Blue Lock – 10,118,929

–Jujutsu Kaisen – ~6,435,000

–One Piece – ~5,675,000

–Chainsaw Man – ~5,225,000

–Oshi no Ko – 5,006,795

–Slam Dunk – 4,861,136

–Tokyo Revengers – ~3,170,000

–My Hero Academia – ~2,965,000

–Kingdom – ~2,840,000

11./ That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime – ~2,295,000

12./ Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End – ~1,900,000

13./ Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun – ~1,890,000 — Rouk’ (@RoukHein) November 3, 2023

On related topics, author of One Piece apologizes for the new manga chapter. Likewise, you need to watch the anime of Blue Eye Samurai on Netflix.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, a first place that not many expected. This year, Jujutsu Kaizen has dominated online conversations, both for its anime and the shocking events of the manga. It will be interesting to see how the list ends at the end of 2023.

Via: RoukHein